Smith-Njigba brought in three of six targets for 32 yards in the Seahawks' 6-3 win over the Bears on Thursday night.

After several noteworthy performances in recent weeks, Smith-Njigba finished with his lowest reception and yardage totals since Week 7, although the former tally tied him for second on the night in catches with several teammates. Smith-Njigba also set the pace in targets for Seattle as he continued to garner plenty of Geno Smith's trust, and he should be due for a bump in production during a critical Week 18 road matchup against the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 5 that could decide the NFC West.