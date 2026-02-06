Smith-Njigba was named the 2025 Offensive Player of the Year on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith-Njigba established himself as one of the best receivers in the league in 2025, as he led all pass catchers with 1,793 yards. He was named a First-Team All-Pro in January and now adds to his honors by narrowly beating Christian McCaffrey and Puka Nacua to be named Offensive Player of the Year. Smith-Njigba will very likely be the primary driver of the Seattle passing game in Sunday's Super Bowl LX matchup against the Patriots.