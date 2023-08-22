Smith-Njigba suffered a broken bone in his wrist during Saturday's preseason game against the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith-Njigba will undergo surgery Tuesday, but per Schefter he could still be available Week 1 against the Rams. The rookie first-round pick reportedly suffered the injury on a highlight-reel 48-yard catch which saw him brought down just shy of the goal line. Should Smith-Njigba miss any regular-season action, DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett would likely see an even bigger target share than usual.