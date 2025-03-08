Smith-Njigba will catch passes from a new quarterback in 2025 after the Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Raiders on Friday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The turbulent week in Seattle continues, as previously the Seahawks released WR Tyler Lockett before fellow WR DK Metcalf requested a trade. Last season, Smith-Njigba led all Seahawks receivers in receptions (100), receiving yards (1,130), and touchdowns (six). While potentially losing Metcalf would force defenses to key in on Smith-Njigba even further, the 2023 first-round pick was superb across two games without Metcalf last year, generating 249 yards and two touchdowns. The bigger concern for Smith-Njigba's fantasy value in 2025 is the quarterback, although he should be a target hog once again considering his role in the slot -- where he played 75 percent of snaps last year -- is secure.