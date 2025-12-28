Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Nine grabs in Week 17 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba caught nine of 12 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.
The star wideout dominated looks from Sam Darnold, as no other Seattle player saw more than three targets. Smith-Njigba has fallen too far off the pace to have a serious chance of threatening Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record for receiving yards, but he'll still take a 113-1,709-10 line on 154 targets into a Week 18 meeting with the 49ers, with the No. 1 seen in the NFC potentially on the line for the Seahawks.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Surges after first-half blanking•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Records ninth 100-yard game•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Two more TDs in Week 14 rout•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Falls victim to game script•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Season-best performance•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Sets new career mark Sunday•