Smith-Njigba caught nine of 12 targets for 72 yards in Sunday's 27-10 win over the Panthers.

The star wideout dominated looks from Sam Darnold, as no other Seattle player saw more than three targets. Smith-Njigba has fallen too far off the pace to have a serious chance of threatening Calvin Johnson's single-season NFL record for receiving yards, but he'll still take a 113-1,709-10 line on 154 targets into a Week 18 meeting with the 49ers, with the No. 1 seen in the NFC potentially on the line for the Seahawks.