Coach Pete Carroll said Friday that Smith-Njigba won't have any limitations Sunday against the Rams despite have wrist surgery less than three weeks ago, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
Reports on a return timeline were all over the place after the rookie broke a bone in his wrist during a preseason game, and he ultimately made it back on the field in keeping with the most optimistic of estimates. Smith-Njigba was a full practice participant throughout the week and should quickly become one of the league's busier No. 3 receivers, even while sharing an offense with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett.
