Smith-Njigba gathered in five of six targets for 76 yards during Sunday's 30-23 win against the Chargers.

Smith-Njigba's 27-405-6 line on 36 targets through three games to kick off the campaign perhaps wasn't sustainable, but his Week 4 performance was nothing to sniff at considering he paced the Seahawks in targets among QB Sam Darnold's 22 pass attempts. Smith-Njigba put up at least as many receiving yards in 15 of his 17 regular-season appearances in 2025 as he did Sunday, so a bounceback seems likely when he next takes the field next Sunday versus the 49ers.