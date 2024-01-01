Smith-Njigba gathered in one of two passes for 12 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Steelers.

The target count matched Smith-Njigba's second fewest in a game on the season, but he reached the end zone from 12 yards out to salvage his Week 17. Meanwhile, all of WRs DK Metcalf (eight) and Tyler Lockett (five), TE Noah Fant (six) and RB Zach Charbonnet (five) were targeted on at least five occasions. Smith-Njigba will aim to get back on track Week 18 on the road against a Cardinals defense that has given up the fifth-most yards per target (8.9) to opposing wide receivers on the campaign.