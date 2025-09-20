Smith-Njigba is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Saints due to an illness.

Smith-Njigba wasn't listed on any of the Seahawks' Week 3 injury reports, but after coming down with an illness, his status now will need to be monitored ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff. Through two games this season, he's been one of the few bright spots in Seattle's offense, hauling in 17 of 22 targets for 227 yards and no touchdowns.