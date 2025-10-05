Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Peels top off secondary Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba corralled eight of nine targets for 132 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-35 loss to the Buccaneers.
Smith-Njigba put it all together with his first game of the season recording 100 or more yards while also nabbing a touchdown. The outpouring of fantasy production was a welcome sight after the star receiver experienced a gradual reduction in targets from the high-water mark of 13 he set back in Week 1. JSN bumped his receiving line up to 34-534-2 through five appearances as he settles in as QB Sam Darnold's most-trusted option in the passing game. Managers can start Smith-Njigba with confidence heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Jaguars next Sunday.
