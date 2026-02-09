Smith-Njigba is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Super Bowl LX against the Patriots on Sunday.

Smith-Njigba was evaluated by medical staff after his helmet bounced off the turf, and he's gone to the locker room to undergo further testing to determine whether he can return to Sunday's game. Cooper Kupp, Rashid Shaheed, AJ Barner and Kenneth Walker will step into larger roles in the passing game for as long as Smith-Njigba is out of the game.