Smith-Njigba corralled four of five targets for nine yards while taking his only carry for four yards in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

Smith-Njigba had an unusually quiet finale to what was a true breakout fantasy season in 2024. The 22-year-old still hit a milestone despite Sunday's paltry yardage total, reaching 100 receptions for the first time in just his second season in the NFL. The Ohio State product's 100-1,130-6 receiving line led all Seattle receivers, and he could be in store for even more in 2025 if impending UDFA DK Metcalf decides to part ways with his longtime club after falling into JSN's shadow. Whatever the case, Smith-Njigba is shaping up to make a huge jump in ADP next season after putting up WR1 numbers as a sophomore.