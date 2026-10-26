Smith-Njigba caught nine of 12 targets for 150 yards and a touchdown while rushing twice for 13 yards in Sunday's 20-3 win over the Chiefs.

After leading the league in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns through Week 6, Smith-Njigba picked up the pace with a season-high 163 scrimmage yards Sunday night. JSN scored his eighth touchdown of the season on a 28-yard catch in the second quarter, with four apiece having been thrown by Sam Darnold and Drew Lock. Smith-Njigba became the sixth player in NFL history to reach 100 receiving yards in six of his team's first seven regular-season games. He led the league in receiving yards last regular season and is showing no signs of slowing down heading into a Week 8 home game against the Bears on MNF.