Smith-Njigba recorded six receptions on eight targets for 84 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over the 49ers.

The Seahawks played from ahead and were satisfied with relying on their run game, meaning Sam Darnold attempted only 26 passes. Smith-Njigba still managed a solid eight targets, double the amount of any other Seattle pass catcher. Half of his six receptions also went for over 15 yards, helping him top 80 receiving yards for the fourth time in his last five games. With the performance, Smith-Njigba ends the regular season with 118 receptions for 1,793 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.