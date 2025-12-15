Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Records ninth 100-yard game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba corralled seven of nine targets for 113 yards in Sunday's 18-16 win over the Colts.
Smith-Njigba recorded his ninth 100-plus yard game of the season as he continues to terrorize opposing defenses. The 23-year-old currently sits four receptions shy of hitting the 100-catch mark in consecutive seasons. Despite nearly matching last year's total, JSN has already outproduced his sophomore campaign by 411 yards and three touchdowns in three fewer appearances. Smith-Njigba will continue being the focal point of Seattle's offense in an NFC West showdown against the Rams on Thursday Night Football in Week 16.
