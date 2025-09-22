Smith-Njigba (illness) finished with five receptions on six targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints.

Smith-Njigba was battling an illness that he had to power through in order to suit up Sunday. Fantasy managers were grateful that he did after Sam Darnold dialed up his No. 1 option for a 12-yard score on Seattle's opening possession. It was Smith-Njigba's first trip to the end zone in 2025, complementing healthy averages of 7.3 receptions and 107.7 yards through three contests. JSN is coming into his own as the Seahawks prepare to face the Cardinals in a matchup of 2-1 NFC West squads on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.