Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Reels in first TD of 2025
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba (illness) finished with five receptions on six targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-13 win over the Saints.
Smith-Njigba was battling an illness that he had to power through in order to suit up Sunday. Fantasy managers were grateful that he did after Sam Darnold dialed up his No. 1 option for a 12-yard score on Seattle's opening possession. It was Smith-Njigba's first trip to the end zone in 2025, complementing healthy averages of 7.3 receptions and 107.7 yards through three contests. JSN is coming into his own as the Seahawks prepare to face the Cardinals in a matchup of 2-1 NFC West squads on Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Active in Week 3•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Likely to play through illness•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Now questionable due to illness•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Tops 100 yards again Week 2•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Leading receiver in losing effort•
-
Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Light work in preseason debut•