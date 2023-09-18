Smith-Njigba caught five of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 37-31 overtime win versus the Lions.

Smith-Njigba exited the game briefly with what appeared to be a leg injury, per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune. However, the rookie was cleared and finished tied for second on the team in targets with DK Metcalf. Smith-Njigba has only connected on short passes thus far, as his longest gain of the day was 16 yards. Nevertheless, it's promising that the first-round pick is getting targeted frequently through two weeks. It's just a matter of time before he truly breaks out.