Smith-Njigba gathered in eight of 10 targets for 171 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 21-13 win at Las Vegas.

Smith-Njigba's Week 10 performance was fueled by a 71-yard catch and run for a touchdown in the middle of the third quarter, but he still was able to put up 100 yards on his other seven receptions en route to a new season high in the category. As the Seahawks hit their Week 11 bye, he's reached the century mark in receiving eight times and resides on a 79-1,207-10 line on 109 targets through 10 contests. Smith-Njigba's next chance to continue aggravating opposing defenses arrives Sunday, Nov. 29, at San Francisco.