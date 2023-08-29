Smith-Njigba (wrist) took part in Tuesday's practice, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Smith-Njigba appeared to run routes and catches passes in individual drills, albeit with a heavy wrap on his surgically repaired left wrist. It's a good sign following last Thursday's procedure to address a slight fracture in the rookie's wrist, and, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Monday, Smith-Njigba will avoid injured reserve to begin the season. The main question mark now regards whether Smith-Njigba's health will be up to par by a Week 1 divisional matchup with the Rams.