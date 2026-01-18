Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Scores in blowout win
Smith-Njigba recorded three receptions on four targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 41-6 divisional-round win over the 49ers.
The Seahawks held a commanding lead for nearly the entire game, leading to only 17 pass attempts. That resulted in a modest stat line for Smith-Njigba, though he did manage an impressive four-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone to put the team up 17-0 late in the first quarter. Seattle will very likely be pushed more in the NFC Championship Game, and Smith-Njigba will remain Sam Darnold's primary target.
