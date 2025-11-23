Smith-Njigba recorded eight receptions on 10 targets for 167 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 30-24 win over the Titans. He added one rush for four yards.

Smith-Njigba was the only threat in the Seattle passing game, as he accounted for half of Sam Darnold's completions and over two-thirds of his passing yards. That damage came primarily on a pair of receptions over 50 yards, including a 63-yard catch deep down the right sideline to begin the second quarter. The second was a 56-yard catch, which he then punched in for a 13-yard score two plays later. Smith-Njigba set a season-high in receiving yards with the performance and now has 100 yards in eight of his 11 contests.