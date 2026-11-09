Smith-Njigba reeled in seven of 10 targets for 51 yards during Sunday's 17-3 win against the Cardinals.

Smith-Njigba was working with backup QB Drew Lock for the third time this season, as the latter was filling in for Sam Darnold (quadriceps/rib). The result was a season low in receiving yards, which was only the second time this season in which Smith-Njigba failed to reach the century mark. Despite the subpar outing for him, he surpassed 1,000 yards on the campaign for a third straight season, with eight games still to go. Darnold may also be sidelined next Sunday at Las Vegas, which again could impact Smith-Njigba's chances to produce as he has most weeks in 2026.