Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba: Sets new career mark Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith-Njigba corralled nine of 12 targets for 105 yards while adding 11 yards from one carry in Sunday's 21-19 loss to the Rams.
Smith-Njigba needed just 89 receiving yards in order to surpass last year's career-best mark of 1,130 yards. The breakout fantasy star completed the personal achievement comfortably Sunday, and in seven fewer contests to boot. It was JSN's seventh 100-yard game in 10 appearances this season, a feat he accomplished just three times in 2024, to continue putting his ascension into perspective. Smith-Njigba figures to continue producing WR1 numbers as the Seahawks look to get back into the win column against the Titans next Sunday.
