Smith-Njigba brought in seven of 11 targets for 62 yards in the Seahawks' 41-35 loss to the Cowboys on Thursday night.

The rookie led the Seahawks in receptions with a new single-game-high catch total, and he was just a yard short of equaling his high-water mark in that category as well. Smith-Njigba's target total also was his highest yet, and he's now drawn at least five looks in four of the last five games. Smith-Njigba could be in for another busy game when Seattle engages in a rematch with the high-powered 49ers on the road in Week 14.