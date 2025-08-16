GM John Schneider said Seahawks starters, including Smith-Njigba, are in line to play one or two series during Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Coach Mike Macdonald already announced Wednesday that QB Sam Darnold was slated to suit up in preseason Week 2, and the likes of Smith-Njigba seem poised to join him. Smith-Njigba sat out the Seahawks' first exhibition Aug. 7, but he and newcomer Cooper Kupp are expected to experience their first game action together Friday. With DK Metcalf (Pittsburgh) and Tyler Lockett (Tennessee) in different locales ahead of the current campaign, Smith-Njigba is set to lead Seattle's passing game on the heels of a 100-1,130-6 line on 137 targets in 17 regular-season games in 2024.