Coach Pete Carroll noted Tuesday that Smith-Njigba has a "slight fracture" in his wrist and is slated to see a specialist, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

The report notes that Smith-Njigba has yet to have surgery to address the issue, and at this stage it's uncertain if the 2023 first-rounder will be ready for Week 1 action. Per Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune, the Seahawks are holding out hope that it's a three-to-four week injury for Smith-Njigba, but right now the wideout's status for the team's Sept. 10 game against the Rams is cloudy.