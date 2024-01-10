Smith-Njigba recorded 63 receptions for 628 yards and four touchdowns across 17 games in the 2023 season.

Smith-Njigba was the first wideout off the board in April's draft but finished 10th among all receivers with 628 receiving yards. The Ohio State product was set as the team's No. 3 receiver behind DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, who combined for more than 2,000 receiving yards. He's still just 21 years old until February, so Smith-Njigba has plenty of runway to improve and look like a top NFL receiver. It will be tough to truly thrive as long as Lockett and Metcalf are around, though.