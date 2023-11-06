Smith-Njigba recorded six receptions on seven targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 37-3 loss to Baltimore.

The majority of Smith-Njigba's production came with the game out of reach, though he now has at least 60 receiving yards in two of his last three contests to go along with two scores. The highlight of his performance Sunday came on a 35-yard catch deep down the right sideline on the first play of the fourth quarter. Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf will almost certainly be the top pass catchers in the Seattle offense moving forward, but Smith-Njigba is showing signs of a breakout with his recent performances.