Smith-Njigba secured eight of 13 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' 38-37 overtime win over the Rams on Thursday night.

Smith-Njigba was shockingly shut out in the first half, but the star wideout made up for it in the second half and overtime. The star wideout delivered his touchdown in the extra period to get Seattle within a point before Eric Saubert snagged a game-winning two-point conversion reception. Prior to the scoring catch, Smith-Njigba also recorded a critical 17-yard reception earlier in the possession to move the Seahawks into Rams territory, and he finished with his best reception tally in the last four games. Smith-Njigba will head into a Week 17 road matchup against the Panthers on Sunday, Dec. 28 with a 104-1,637-10 line on a whopping 143 targets.