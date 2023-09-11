Smith-Njigba (wrist) finished with three catches (five targets) for 13 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Rams.

Smith-Njigba was bottled up like rest of the Seahawks' receiving corps minus DK Metcalf, who scored the team's lone touchdown Sunday. The positive takeaway for the rookie was his presence in the lineup and his usage (five targets tied for team lead) following wrist surgery just over three weeks prior to kickoff. Smith-Njigba appears to have a lock on the slot position in Seattle, and he could see extra targets against the Lions next week if Tyler Lockett (head) has lingering effects after missing part of Sunday's loss.