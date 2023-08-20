Smith-Njigba brought in all three targets for 58 yards in the Seahawks' 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys on Saturday night.

The rookie first-round pick tied for the team lead in receptions while setting the pace in receiving yards. Smith-Njigba did most of his damage on a game-long 48-yard reception, which came on a pass from Drew Lock on Seattle's third possession and took the ball to the Cowboys' one-yard line. Despite the narrowly missed scoring opportunity -- DeeJay Dallas punched it in from one yard out on the next play -- it was a second straight successful exhibition showing for the Ohio State product, who'd also recorded three catches in the preseason opener versus the Vikings.