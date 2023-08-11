Smith-Njigba caught three of four targets for 25 yards in Thursday's 24-13 preseason win over the Vikings.

Smith-Njigba was the only Seahawk with more than two targets in the first half and finished tied for the team lead in that category, as Seattle made a concerted effort to get the 2023 first-round pick involved while he was in the game. Most importantly, Smith-Njigba's healthy after a hamstring injury limited him to just three appearances in his final season at Ohio State. He projects to occupy the slot role while DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett (undisclosed) start on the outside in the regular season. Smith-Njigba should continue to be a featured option out of the slot in Seattle's next preseason game against the Cowboys on Aug. 19.