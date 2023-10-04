Smith-Njigba caught three of six targets for five yards in Monday's 24-3 win over the Giants.

Smith-Njigba is being used almost exclusively near the line of scrimmage, evidenced by his 12 catches on 20 targets for 62 yards (5.2 YPR) this year. It's disappointing for the first-round pick, but it's encouraging that he's still averaging five targets per game. It's worth noting that he suffered a fractured wrist in training camp and likely wasn't 100 percent coming into the season, so the Week 5 bye could help get him more acclimated to the system.