Smith-Njigba caught eight of 10 targets for 103 yards in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Steelers.

Smith-Njigba exceeded 100 receiving yards while pacing the Seahawks in targets, catches and receiving yards for the second time in as many games, quickly establishing himself as the top target for new Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold. JSN's still searching for his first TD of 2025 after scoring six times in his breakout sophomore season last year, but his robust volume gives Smith-Njigba one of the highest fantasy floors among wide receivers heading into a Week 3 home game against the Saints.