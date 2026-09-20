Smith-Njigba caught nine of 11 targets for 155 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 31-7 win over the Cardinals.

Smith-Njigba started off his day with a bang, connecting with Drew Lock for an 82-yard touchdown on Seattle's opening possession of the game. The wide receiver later added a seven-yard score in the third quarter before notching a third touchdown in the final period, scoring from 12 yards out to cap off his day. Smith-Njigba has now caught 17 of 22 targets for 277 yards and four touchdowns over two contests to open the 2026 campaign, and he'll have a strong chance to continue his hot start Week 3 against Washington's feeble secondary.