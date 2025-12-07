Smith-Njigba caught seven of 10 targets for 92 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-9 win over the Falcons.

After not getting needed in last week's rout of the Vikings, Smith-Njigba was a bigger part of the game plan this time around, hauling in a 28-yard TD from Sam Darnold in the third quarter and a four-yard score in the fourth as the Seahawks pulled away in the second half. JSN has fallen off his 2,000-yard pace over the last couple weeks, but he still leads the NFL by a wide margin with 1,428 yards through 13 games, to go along with 89 catches and nine touchdowns. The third-year wideout will look for another big performance in Week 15 against the Colts.