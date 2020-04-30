Seahawks' Jayson Stanley: Claimed by Seattle
Stanley was claimed off waivers by the Seahawks on Tuesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Stanley was waived by the Jaguars on Monday, and the Seahawks decided to scoop him up via the waiver wire. The Georgia product didn't make his NFL debut in 2019 after going undrafted in the spring.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Post-draft RB rankings
The Fantasy Football Today team unveils their latest rankings for 2020 after the NFL draft...
-
Updated Dynasty TE rankings
This rookie tight end class may be underwhelming, but that doesn't mean we're short on upside.
-
Updated Dynasty WR rankings
Heath Cummings is still waiting for something to separate Jerry Jeudy and CeeDee Lamb. Their...
-
Fantasy Football rankings: Anderson down
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.
-
4/29 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated consensus wide receiver rankings. Amari Cooper and Courtland...
-
Dynasty QB Rankings
Dynasty quarterback rankings post-draft update.