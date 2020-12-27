site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Seahawks' Jayson Stanley: Injures hamstring
Stanley suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's game against the Rams, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Stanley rarely plays on defense, but his injury hurts the Seahawks' special-teams coverage and cornerback depth.
