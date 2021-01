Stanley (hamstring) has been placed on the Seahawks' injured reserve list, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Timesreports.

Stanley, who appeared in eight games this season, has officially been placed on IR after injuring his hamstring in Week 16's win. The cornerback will likely have Tre Flowers take over his duties, as he is rejoining the active roster this week and will likely suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup.