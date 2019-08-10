Ferguson hauled in four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos.

All of Ferguson's receptions were from Paxton Lynch, who is battling for a backup quarterback job. Ferguson signed on with the Seahawks after going undrafted in April, and after a big preseason opener he looks to have a solid chance to make the team, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. While he likely won't make a large impact with the Seahawks if he makes the team, his potential is clear and they may not want to risk putting him on waivers to sneak him onto the practice squad. Keep an eye on his progression through the next three exhibition contests.