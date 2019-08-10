Seahawks' Jazz Ferguson: Looks solid in preseason opener
Ferguson hauled in four passes for 54 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason game versus the Broncos.
All of Ferguson's receptions were from Paxton Lynch, who is battling for a backup quarterback job. Ferguson signed on with the Seahawks after going undrafted in April, and after a big preseason opener he looks to have a solid chance to make the team, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. While he likely won't make a large impact with the Seahawks if he makes the team, his potential is clear and they may not want to risk putting him on waivers to sneak him onto the practice squad. Keep an eye on his progression through the next three exhibition contests.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Fuller
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Jeffery busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Is Brown's retirement threat serious?
As his feet heal, Antonio Brown threatens to retire because he's not allowed to use his old...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Pick Samuel
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Buy the hype on these six players
Heath Cummings says it's okay to buy the hype when there's big upside and almost no risk.
-
Fantasy: Preseason Week 1 wrap
Who's standing out this preseason? Who's not? Dave Richard watches and analyzes everything...