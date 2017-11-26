Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Appears on injury report
Lane is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers with a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
With Shaquill Griffin (concussion) and Richard Sherman (Achilles) sitting out, Lane is slated to be the Seahawks' top cornerback if he's healthy. In his first game without Sherman, he posted a season-high seven tackles (two solo). Keep an eye on his status ahead of game time, as the seventh-year pro will be valuable IDP option against a poor 49ers' offense.
