Lane (knee) is active for Sunday's contest at San Francisco.

The Seahawks secondary has been a patchwork effort of late with Richard Sherman (Achilles) out for the season, Kam Chancellor (neck) out indefinitely and rookie Shaquill Griffin (concussion) out in the short term. Along with Lane, head coach Pete Carroll will trust in Byron Maxwell, a previous member of the Legion of Boom, to man the cornerback spots.

