Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Booked on DUI charge
Lane was arrested Sunday near Seattle on a DUI charge, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
There aren't any further details surrounding Lane's arrest, other than he was released from jail four hours after being booked. The 27-year-old has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, but was nearly dealt to the Texans in October before a failed physical kept him in Seattle. Lane's diminished effectiveness cost him playing time late in the season, and the offseason DUI arrest certainly won't help his standing in the organization.
