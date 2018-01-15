Lane was arrested Sunday near Seattle on a DUI charge, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

There aren't any further details surrounding Lane's arrest, other than he was released from jail four hours after being booked. The 27-year-old has spent all six of his NFL seasons with the Seahawks, but was nearly dealt to the Texans in October before a failed physical kept him in Seattle. Lane's diminished effectiveness cost him playing time late in the season, and the offseason DUI arrest certainly won't help his standing in the organization.

