Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Doubtful for Sunday
Lane (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Giants, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lane was a full participant Thursday and Friday, although Friday was just a walk-through, but also had the bye week to recover so the doubtful tag is fairly surprising. Rookie Shaquill Griffin will be slated to start opposite Richard Sherman once again with Lane unlikely to play.
