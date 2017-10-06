Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Doubtful to play Sunday
Lane (groin) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lane strained his groin in the Seahawks' Week 4 win over the Colts and subsequently failed to practice Wednesday through Friday, which likely means he'll hit the inactive list Sunday. Rookie Shaquill Griffin is expected to pick up the start at cornerback in Lane's stead.
