Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Expected to sit out Sunday
Lane (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lane has been held out of practice in order to nurse an undisclosed injury, so the exact specifics surrounding the ailment are currently unknown, although head coach Pete Carroll did describe it as a "soft tissue thing." Shaquill Griffin will likely get added reps at cornerback Sunday night with Lane on the sidelines.
More News
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Held out of practice with undisclosed injury•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Leading candidate for starting job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Competing for starting CB job•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Signs with Seahawks•
-
Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Activated from PUP•
-
Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane unlikely to be ready for training camp•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...