Lane (undisclosed) is not expected to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lane has been held out of practice in order to nurse an undisclosed injury, so the exact specifics surrounding the ailment are currently unknown, although head coach Pete Carroll did describe it as a "soft tissue thing." Shaquill Griffin will likely get added reps at cornerback Sunday night with Lane on the sidelines.