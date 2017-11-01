Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Fails physical
Lane (thigh) failed his physical after being trade to the Texans, and will now revert back to the Seahwawks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The Seahawks will now send the Texans two high-round draft picks and a 2018 fifth-round pick for offensive lineman Duane Brown. Lane, who lost his starting job to rookie Shaquill Griffin, will presumably return to a backup role in the secondary assuming he recovers from his current groin injury.
