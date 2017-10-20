Lane (groin) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site report.

Lane not practicing Wednesday was likely precautionary as he faced no limitations Thursday. The 27-year-old sat out Week 5 and had the bye week to recover so sitting out Wednesday didn't seem like a good sign, but he appears on track to play against Giants on Sunday.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories