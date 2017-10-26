Lane (groin) was a full participant at the Seahawks' practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lane did not play against the Giants on Sunday after practicing fully on back-to-back days last week, so it's difficult to pinpoint where he's at in his recovery. The 27-year-old's practice limitations, or lack thereof, later in the week should provide a better indication on his status for Week 8.