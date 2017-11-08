Seahawks' Jeremy Lane: Full practice Tuesay
Lane (thigh) logged a full workload at Tuesday's walk-through, John Doyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.
Lane was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Redskins. He reverted back to the Seahawks last week after being traded to the Texans due to a failed physical. He was a non-participant Monday, but it looks like he is on track to provide secondary depth in Week 10.
More News
-
Week 10 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 10 and helps you get...
-
Best Week 10 streaming options
Week 10 streamers include players coming off a bye, off an injury and off some dreadful pe...
-
Week 10 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Trade deadlines are coming in Fantasy leagues around the world. If this is your last shot at...
-
Week 10 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 TE rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.
-
Week 10 WR rankings
Check out our expert rankings for Week 10.