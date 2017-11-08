Lane (thigh) logged a full workload at Tuesday's walk-through, John Doyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Lane was inactive for Sunday's loss to the Redskins. He reverted back to the Seahawks last week after being traded to the Texans due to a failed physical. He was a non-participant Monday, but it looks like he is on track to provide secondary depth in Week 10.

